Work on at BJP HQ despite ban, says AAP

“This shows party’s concern for pollution’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday criticised the BJP over “ongoing construction” at its headquarters in Delhi despite a Supreme Court ban on all such projects due to high level of air pollution.

“BJP headquarters construction on full swing in the heart of Delhi while SC has banned all construction activity across NCR till further orders. Hippocrates!! [sic.]” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharawaj tweeted.

AAP Minister Imran Hussain also attacked the BJP over the issue.

“Construction is the fifth largest source of air pollution in Delhi. The BJP displays its efforts and concerns for air pollution in Delhi yet again. Construction of BJP HQ in full swing despite SC’s ban,” Mr. Hussain said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh questioned whether the BJP was “above the Supreme Court”. “If the SC has taken the problem of pollution seriously and stopped all construction work, then how is construction work going on in the BJP office? Has the BJP pledged to increase pollution in Delhi?” asked Mr. Singh.

Related Topics Delhi
air pollution
New Delhi
