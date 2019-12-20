Work from home, stay off protests: MNCs

Protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi had an impact on citizens in Gurugram and Noida on Thursday with several companies asking their employees to work from home and cautioned against joining the demonstrations.

Some of the multinational companies in these towns have asked their employees to remain vigilant and cautioned them against engaging in social media debates and demonstrations, employees of multiple firms said on condition of anonymity.

Around 11 a.m., some companies in Noida emailed their staffers to work from home.