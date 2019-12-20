Delhi

Work from home, stay off protests: MNCs

more-in

Massive traffic snarl traps thousands of commuters on NH-48 on Thursday

Protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi had an impact on citizens in Gurugram and Noida on Thursday with several companies asking their employees to work from home and cautioned against joining the demonstrations.

Some of the multinational companies in these towns have asked their employees to remain vigilant and cautioned them against engaging in social media debates and demonstrations, employees of multiple firms said on condition of anonymity.

Around 11 a.m., some companies in Noida emailed their staffers to work from home.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 3:08:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/work-from-home-stay-off-protests-mncs/article30353101.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY