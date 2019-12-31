Work begins on Delhi Metro Phase-IV

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday started work on the much-awaited Phase IV project with a ground-breaking ceremony at the Haiderpur Badli Mor station in north-west Delhi.

The Haiderpur Badli Mor station, which is on the Yellow Line, will act as an interchange station for the proposed Janakpuri West-R.K. Ashram Marg corridor, which will be an extension of the Magenta Line.

The 28.92 km Janakpuri West-R.K. Ashram Marg corridor will have 22 stations. Piling work for 10 stations has commenced, said DMRC officials. “The entire corridor is elevated. The work involves design and construction of elevated viaduct, elevated ramp, siding line and station buildings from Keshopur to Haiderpur Badli Mor. The corridor is expected to be completed within 30 months from commencement of work,” the DMRC said.

Officials added that tenders for the remaining stations on the corridor are “nearing finalisation”.

Once operational, the corridor will have six interchange stations. “As a part of this particular contract, three interchange stations at Peeragarhi (with Green Line), Madhuban Chowk (with Red Line) and Haiderpur Badli Mor (with Yellow Line) will come up. There will be three more interchange stations at Majlis Park (with Pink Line), Azadpur (with Yellow and Pink Lines) and R.K. Ashram Marg (with Blue Line),” DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said.

The platform of Haiderpur Badli Mor will be at a height of 23.4 metres — highest in the DMRC network, said officials. The Mayur Vihar Phase 1 station is currently the highest platform at 22 metres, followed by Karkardooma station (20 metres).

Earlier this year, the Union Cabinet had approved three of the six proposed corridors under the Phase-IV extension project. The corridors approved were the 20 km Aerocity-Tughlakabad; 28.92 km Janakpuri West-R.K. Ashram Marg; and 12.55 km Maujpur-Majlis Park section.