‘Won’t spare culprits’: Delhi L-G orders probe into infant deaths

Saying that the guilty will be “brought to book”, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Sunday ordered Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to institute an inquiry into the hospital fire tragedy in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also directed the Chief Secretary and Health Secretary Deepak Kumar to “give names and designations of the officers or private people” responsible for the tragedy.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, too, formed a team to investigate into it.

Murmu expresses grief

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu took to X, praying for strength to the bereaved parents. “I pray for the speedy recovery of other children injured in this incident,” she added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condoled the death of the children.

Expressing grief over it, Mr. Saxena in a post on X said, “Have asked the Chief Secretary to institute an inquiry into the tragic incident of fire in the children’s hospital Also instructed the CP [Commissioner of Police] to ensure all that is needful.”

His order came after Mr. Bharadwaj alleged that the Health Secretary was not “responding to his phone calls and messages”. He said the directions with regard to the incident were “sent via email” to the officer “with a copy marked to the Chief Secretary”.

Mr. Bharadwaj also ordered the free treatment of the rescued children under his government’s Farishtey scheme, and that speedy relief be provided to the bereaved families.

BJP slams DFS

Meanwhile, the BJP questioned the working of the Delhi Fire Services (DSF).

“Its functioning has remained unchecked despite repeated fire incidents in the Capital. Like other Delhi government departments, it has become a centre of corruption,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav called for an impartial investigation into the incident. He asked his party workers to provide all possible help to the affected families.

