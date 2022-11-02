Won’t let them stop any Delhi govt. scheme, including Yogshala: CM

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 02, 2022 01:11 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference in the Capital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. V. MOORTHY

 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the free yoga classes will continue and that he will not allow any Delhi government scheme to be disrupted by the BJP or the Lieutenant-Governor.

“Yoga classes will not be stopped. I appeal to all yoga teachers, please take the classes tomorrow. Even if I have to go door-to-door with a begging bowl, I will do that to make your payments,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“For the past many months, we have been seeing that they are trying to stop all good work in Delhi. I have heard that Mohalla Clinics and Delhi government-run schools are their next targets. I have come to know that they are going to stop the tenders for free medicines at Mohalla Clinics,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

His allegation comes in the backdrop of rumours that the L-G did not give the nod to extend the scheme beyond October 31. A day earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the free yoga classes for citizens, under the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ scheme, will be discontinued as government officials have been “threatened” to issue directions regarding the same.

No yoga classes were held on Monday and Tuesday. The free yoga classes were launched by the Delhi CM in December last year, to provide free yoga training to the public at their doorstep six days a week.

‘Just melodrama’

Senior BJP leaders, in response, described the reactions of the CM and the deputy CM as “melodrama”, adding that nobody in Delhi was against the promotion of yoga. “In over a year, the Yogshalas have attracted only 17,000 people, which clearly reflects that the AAP government has not been serious about promoting yoga,” a BJP spokesperson said. 

