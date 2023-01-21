ADVERTISEMENT

Won’t let BJP demolish slum-dwellers’ homes: Atishi

January 21, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Senior AAP leader and Kalkaji MLA Atishi | Photo Credit: File Photo

Senior AAP leader and Kalkaji MLA Atishi said that she, along with her party members, will hold a protest outside BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s house on Saturday against notices issued by the Archaeological Survey of India allegedly threatening to demolish houses of thousands of people in Tughlakabad, Navjeevan Camp, Nehru Camp and Subhash Camp.

She added that the same party, which had promised to provide free flats to slum-dwellers before the municipal polls, is now overseeing the demolition of the slums.

“During the campaign for MCD elections, the BJP went to every nook and cranny of Delhi promising to give proper housing to slum-dwellers under their ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahaan Makaan’ scheme. But right after losing the polls, the BJP-led Centre put up demolition notices and began forcefully evicting slum-dwellers,” she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US