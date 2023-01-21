Won’t let BJP demolish slum-dwellers’ homes: Atishi

January 21, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST

Senior AAP leader and Kalkaji MLA Atishi said that she, along with her party members, will hold a protest outside BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s house on Saturday against notices issued by the Archaeological Survey of India allegedly threatening to demolish houses of thousands of people in Tughlakabad, Navjeevan Camp, Nehru Camp and Subhash Camp.

She added that the same party, which had promised to provide free flats to slum-dwellers before the municipal polls, is now overseeing the demolition of the slums.

“During the campaign for MCD elections, the BJP went to every nook and cranny of Delhi promising to give proper housing to slum-dwellers under their ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahaan Makaan’ scheme. But right after losing the polls, the BJP-led Centre put up demolition notices and began forcefully evicting slum-dwellers,” she added.