Won’t issue direction to Parliament for drafting uniform civil code: HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will not issue any direction to the Parliament for drafting a uniform civil code (UCC) noting that the matter falls under the domain of the legislature.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar, however, allowed the petitioners, including BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, to argue their respective cases.

During the day’s hearing, the Bench heard arguments on behalf of petitioners Firoz Bakht Ahmed, the chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, and Amber Zaidi, who claims to be a social activist and media personality.

Counter affidavit

It will continue to hear arguments on behalf of the others, including Mr. Upadhyay on Monday. Mr. Upadhyay, who is also a lawyer, told the Bench that it had issued notice to the Centre in this matter on May 31 and till date, no counter affidavit has been filed by the government.

However, the court declined to do so and said if the government does not want to file a response, let it not. All the petitioners have contended that India “urgently needs a uniform civil code” to promote national integration as well as gender justice, equality and dignity of women.

All the petitions have sought directions to the Centre to constitute a judicial commission or a high-level expert committee to draft the UCC while considering the best practices of all religions and sects, civil laws of developed countries and international conventions.