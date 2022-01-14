Won’t allow new liquor shops in non-conforming areas: BJP

New Delhi

14 January 2022 01:59 IST

The BJP on Thursday said it won’t allow new liquor shops to open in non-conforming areas or those against specific provisions in the Master Plan for Delhi 2041.

Mayors from each of the three civic bodies said many such shops had been shut recently and FIRs had been lodged against other such outlets.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and the Mayors said there were 80 municipal wards in Delhi where permission had been granted to open liquor shops in non-conforming areas.

“Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia himself has admitted this. Despite this, licences for liquor shops were issued for these areas by breaking the rules. If a person deliberately breaks the law, why should an FIR not be registered against him?” Mr. Bidhuri asked.

“If an FIR can be lodged against Majithia in Punjab, then why not against Manish Sisodia in Delhi? Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is talking about making Punjab drug-free, but surprisingly, he is flowing rivers of liquor by opening outlets in the streets of residential areas of Delhi,” the LOP said.

The Mayors said shops which have been opened in violation of the law are being sealed and FIRs are being lodged against them; in future, “such shops will not be allowed to open in non-conforming areas”.