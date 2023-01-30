Won’t allow DU to be turned into a cantonment: AISA

January 30, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - NEW DELHI

: The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Sunday said the formation of a seven-member committee by Delhi University to “enforce discipline and maintain law and order” was symptomatic of the loss of democratic space on the campus.

The university administration had, on Saturday, announced the formation of this committee, headed by Proctor Rajini Abbi, to investigate the ruckus outside the Arts Faculty building on January 27 over the screening of a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat pogrom.

The committee has been asked to submit its report to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh by 5 p.m. on January 30. The university claimed that “outsiders” were trying to screen the documentary and that the police had to be called to maintain law and order.

‘A form of surveillance’

“This form of surveillance and the fear of dissent is shameful. The police’s ever-increasing power on the campus can only be seen as an attempt to instil fear among students against raising their voices. The university will not be turned into a cantonment,” read the statement released by AISA.