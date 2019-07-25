‘Women’s strength in Delhi Police is just 11.65%’

Women’s representation in Delhi Police is merely 9,341 out of the total strength of 80,115, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

Replying to a written question on the strength of women personnel in Delhi Police in the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Reddy said, to augment representation of women in the police force in all the Union Territories, including that of Delhi Police, government of India on March 2015 approved 33% reservation for women in direct recruitment in non-gazetted posts — from constable to sub-inspector.

“Delhi Police had reported that in pursuance of the above approval, 2,624 women personnel joined the police force and 441 women personnel underwent basic training till date. The current strength of the Delhi Police as on June 30, 2019 is 80,115, out of which 9,341 are women, which is 11.65%,” said Mr. Reddy in his reply.

The reservation policy being implemented in direct recruitment posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable will further augment women’s representation in Delhi Police, he added.

All-woman stations

On being asked about the details on whether the government proposes to set up all-woman police stations in Delhi, Mr. Reddy replied that a Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) already exists to deal with cases/matters related to women and children. The unit is also notified as a police station to deal with crime against women, particularly matrimonial disputes. Two police stations, predominantly manned by women, have been opened in the North and South Campuses of Delhi University for the security and safety of women, he said.