Women’s safety priority for new Gurugram top cop

Reducing crimes against women and maintaining smooth traffic will be the top priorities for Muhammad Akil, who took over as Gurugram’s new Commissioner of Police on Tuesday.

Ensuring justice for weaker sections of society and the elderly is the “sacred” duty of the police, he said.

Mr. Akil, former Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), said the number of deaths in road accidents had gone down in Haryana in 2018 compared to a year earlier, but traffic remained a big challenge in the Millennium City.

Traffic issues

He said that analysis of traffic in Gurugram showed that motorcyclists were most likely to break traffic rules leading to injuries to themselves and others. Mr. Akil also said the police would try to ensure that traffic in the city was smooth as per the capacity of the roads.

In light of the upcoming general election, a crackdown would be ordered on liquor and narcotics smugglers, said Mr. Akil.

Another priority of the police would be to arrest proclaimed offenders and notorious gangsters.

Mr. Akil added that he would ensure that no one took advantage of the frailty of the elderly and those belonging to the weaker sections of society

Mr. Akil took charge of office from his predecessor K.K. Rao, who has been posted as Inspector General of Police (Recruitment Training Center), Bhondsi.

Mr. Rao is credited with crackdown on prostitution rackets in pubs and spa centres on the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, besides action against fake call centres.

During Mr. Rao’s tenure, many cyber theft cases were solved and more than 200 people were arrested for ATM thefts, online scams and harassing people on social media. He increased police presence on the roads and directed all station house officers to identify crime-prone spots.