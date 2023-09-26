HamberMenu
Women’s reservation bill extension of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s ideology: PM

Unveils 72-foot-tall statue near BJP headquarters on the leader’s 107th birth anniversary

September 26, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the BJP headquarter after unveiling a statue of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the BJP headquarter after unveiling a statue of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled a 72-foot-tall statue of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya outside the Bhartiya Janata Party headquarters here to mark the late leader’s 107th birth anniversary.

Addressing BJP workers and leaders at the party’s head office on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, Mr. Modi said his government has worked on the party ideologue’s philosophy of “integral humanism” and “antyodaya (uplift of the most downtrodden)” by working to ensure that welfare schemes reach all without any discrimination.

Speaking on the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, he said the passage of the women’s reservation Bill in Parliament is not only a win for democracy but also for the BJP’s ideology.

He added that without women’s participation in politics, inclusive society and democratic integration cannot be spoken about.

“The women’s reservation Bill is an extension of Upadhyaya’s ideology of integral humanism,” Mr. Modi asserted, lauding him for choosing his duties to the nation above personal, family responsibilities.

The PM also took aim at his political opponents and said that public resources were earlier used for personal interests, but now the door is now open for the development of the country.

“This statue will be a source of inspiration and symbolise the ideology of nation first,” he added.

