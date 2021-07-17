Women’s panel seeks details of stalking cases in last 2 years

NEW DELHI

DCW asks police to provide information on action taken in each case

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued notice to Delhi Police seeking information pertaining to stalking incidents in the city. The women’s panel has sought data for the last two years and details about action taken in each case.

Following an incident where a student was hacked to death by a stalker in the Capital last week, the commission has asked all the DCPs of Delhi about the cases of stalking reported in their district, said a DCW official.

“The commission wants to know how many such cases have been reported in the last two years, how many FIRs have been registered, how many people have been arrested, how many are out on bail and how many are repeat offenders?” officials said.

In a statement, the women’s panel said: “DCW believes that stalking is a very serious crime and if not acted against in a timely manner, can lead to further crimes. The commission believes that police needs to handle these crimes with utmost sensitivity and alertness to ensure safety.”

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said: “We have issued notice to Delhi Police seeking a report on stalking crimes in Delhi by July 21. We want a strong system to be made where no one even dares to commit such crimes.”