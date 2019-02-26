Women’s panel issues notice to Delhi police over safety in east Delhi park

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued notice to the Delhi Police after it found anti-social activities taking place in a park in East Delhi, on the second day of the 13-day padyatra launched on Sunday.

Stating that the condition of Maharana Pratap Park in Krishna Nagar is “dismal” and “totally unacceptable,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “I myself, witnessed boys and men drinking and gambling with impunity in the park.”

The women’s commission, in the notice issued, sought information from the police pertaining to the steps taken by the force to ensure proper law and order within and outside the park.

Further, the police have been directed to inform the commission about the steps undertaken by the force to ensure that anti-social activities are prevented in the park.

Additionally, a separate notice was issued to the Delhi Police over “large scale sale of alcohol and drugs openly” in East Azad Nagar.

The “Mahila Suraksha Padyatra” launched by the DCW aims to create awareness on security and safety of women in the Capital. Over the next two days, the march will move towards north east Delhi and Delhi University.