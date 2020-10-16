Women’s panel issues notice to Delhi Police over assault on Kashmiri woman

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued notice to Delhi Police over the alleged assault on a Kashmiri woman by her landlady.

The women’s panel wrote to Delhi Police seeking details on the matter, including whether action has been taken against the accused.

Noting that the woman had alleged that she was assaulted in the presence of a police officer, the DCW in its letter wrote: “Please provide information and details of any police personnel present at the spot as alleged and the action taken against them.”

The DCW also sought information pertaining to the steps taken by the force to increase the security around the woman and her friends. A detailed action taken report has also been sought by the DCW.

In the notice issued, the women’s panel asked Delhi Police to respond by October 19.