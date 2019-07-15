Women’s education board releases first list

The first cut-off list for the B.A. Programme and B.Com courses at the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) were released by Delhi University on Sunday.

Combinations of B.A Programme (economics + political science and history + political science), and B.Com have been offered at up to 26 colleges, including Miranda House, Hansraj, Sri Aurobhindo and Jesus and Mary College among others. Apart from this, 12 other combinations of B.A. Programme have been made available at different colleges. Among these, the highest cut-off has been declared for the B.A. (economics+political science) and B.Com courses at Hansraj and Miranda which have called for an 85% cut-off. The cut-offs are, however, lower than that of the regular courses at the same colleges.

Started in 1944, NCWEB serves as a centre for women students to get a degree without having to attend regular classes.