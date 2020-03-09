Women’s Day invigorates protesters at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi

09 March 2020 00:32 IST

Stalls set up at venue to help riot victims irrespective of their religion

The women-led anti-citizenship protest at Shaheen Bagh, which entered the 85th day on Sunday, got a shot in the arm with supporters turning up in large numbers to mark the International Women’s Day.

The makeshift shade set up on an arterial road connecting Delhi with Noida, where the protests has been taking place since mid December last year, was reconfigured to make more room for protesters whose number swelled after noon.

Most of them who came up on the dais to speak against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) kept their theme close to Women’s Day.

To mark the day, women and girls from the area set up stalls next to the makeshift shade to sell handmade items, including paintings, bangles and earrings. The money collected through this will be donated to victims and their families, who were affected in the riots that took place in north-east Delhi, irrespective of their religion.

Shaheen Kauser, a resident of the area who has been actively involved in the protest, said that the most important thing for the movement right now is to maintain peace.

“We have appealed to the people to be peaceful. On International Women’s Day, we also have a message that the country is for everyone. Live and let live,” she said.

For a cause

Shaheen Malik, who had put up a stall to sell handmade earrings and bangles, said she, along with her sisters and friends, have been making the items for the last three days.

The 26-year-old student of Jamia Millia Islamia said, “All the proceeds from the sale will go to the victims of riots cutting across religion and community. We are not keeping anything.”

“We have different variety of designs including ‘Kashmiri Jhumke’ which are hot sellers,” Ms. Malik said, adding that the price of items have been kept low and range between ₹50 and ₹250.

Creativity and protest

A unique stall combining creativity and protest was set up by 23-year-old Kauser Jahan which had handmade prints that conveyed the artist’s stance towards CAA, NRC and NPR.

“We also did paintings and murals on the roads here at Shaheen Bagh. What began at Jamia has grown on to become such a big movement as Shaheen Bagh is followed not just in India but also internationally,” Ms. Jahan said.

She also narrated how the recent riots in Delhi has been a difficult time for her and family. “As a Muslim, most people here had close relatives or friends there in north-east Delhi. So we were emotionally connected,” she said.