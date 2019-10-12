Women who robbed war veteran held

Three women were arrested on Friday for allegedly robbing a 1971 war veteran of ₹40,000 inside an ATM kiosk last week, the police said.

The accused are from Madhya Pradesh, they said. On October 3, a 76-year-old resident of Hauz Khas had lodged a complaint stating that he was robbed of ₹40,000 while he was withdrawing money from the ATM.

During probe, CCTV footage was analysed in which two women were seen standing near the complainant. Meanwhile, another incident of jewellery theft was reported in Kotla Mubarakpur, the police said. One of the three accused was spotted in one of the CCTV footage, an officer said. “On Friday, the police received a tip-off after which the women were held,” said DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.