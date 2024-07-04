Women Helpline run by WCD functioning since Wednesday: Kailash Gahlot

The Women Helpline — 181 — earlier run by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and now being operated by the Delhi government’s Women and Child Department (WCD), has been functioning since Wednesday, Women and Child Department Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Mr. Gahlot had announced on X that on the instruction of the Government of India, the helpline operator was being changed from the DCW to the WCD. Due to the transition, the helpline will not be operational for a few days, he had added.

Following this, Swati Maliwal, ex-DCW chief, wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that concerted efforts were being made by the Delhi government to dismantle the body after her resignation from the panel.

On Thursday, Mr. Gahlot announced that the helpline has been operational since 4.58 p.m. on Wednesday and “had received a total of 1,024 calls by 2 p.m. on Thursday”.

“We aim to ensure that every call is handled with the utmost care and that women in distress receive timely and effective assistance. The Delhi government is committed to addressing issues of violence, abuse, and other concerns faced by women, reinforcing our dedication to their safety and well-being,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.