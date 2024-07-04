GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women Helpline run by WCD functioning since Wednesday: Kailash Gahlot

Published - July 04, 2024 11:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kailash Gahlot.

Kailash Gahlot.

The Women Helpline — 181 — earlier run by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and now being operated by the Delhi government’s Women and Child Department (WCD), has been functioning since Wednesday, Women and Child Department Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

On Monday, Mr. Gahlot had announced on X that on the instruction of the Government of India, the helpline operator was being changed from the DCW to the WCD. Due to the transition, the helpline will not be operational for a few days, he had added.

Following this, Swati Maliwal, ex-DCW chief, wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that concerted efforts were being made by the Delhi government to dismantle the body after her resignation from the panel.

On Thursday, Mr. Gahlot announced that the helpline has been operational since 4.58 p.m. on Wednesday and “had received a total of 1,024 calls by 2 p.m. on Thursday”.

“We aim to ensure that every call is handled with the utmost care and that women in distress receive timely and effective assistance. The Delhi government is committed to addressing issues of violence, abuse, and other concerns faced by women, reinforcing our dedication to their safety and well-being,” he added.

