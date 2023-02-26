Women graduates outnumbering men depicts developed India: President

February 26, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

Addressing the 99th convocation ceremony of Delhi University, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Saturday expressed joy at 54.7% of the graduates being women, adding that “our daughters are doing better than our sons”.

Resonating the sentiment, President Droupadi Murmu, the chief guest at the programme, said this depicted “a picture of a developed India”.

At the convocation, 1,57,290 undergraduates and postgraduates were awarded degrees. Of these, 54.7% were women and 45.3% were men.

Of the 910 students who received their PhD degrees from the university, a record high, 512, were women and 398 men.

President Murmu also encouraged the graduates to dream to build a new India and a new world. “All of you are going to choose your career according to your education and inclination. But if your dream is limited to your career then you all will not be able to do justice to yourself and the society,” she added.