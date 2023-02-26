ADVERTISEMENT

Women graduates outnumbering men depicts developed India: President

February 26, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

At the 99th convocation ceremony of Delhi University, the President urged graduates to dream to build a new India and a new world

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu addressing the 99th annual convocation of Delhi University on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Addressing the 99th convocation ceremony of Delhi University, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Saturday expressed joy at 54.7% of the graduates being women, adding that “our daughters are doing better than our sons”.

Resonating the sentiment, President Droupadi Murmu, the chief guest at the programme, said this depicted “a picture of a developed India”.

At the convocation, 1,57,290 undergraduates and postgraduates were awarded degrees. Of these, 54.7% were women and 45.3% were men.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of the 910 students who received their PhD degrees from the university, a record high, 512, were women and 398 men.

President Murmu also encouraged the graduates to dream to build a new India and a new world. “All of you are going to choose your career according to your education and inclination. But if your dream is limited to your career then you all will not be able to do justice to yourself and the society,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US