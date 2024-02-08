GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Women biggest stakeholders of democracy,’ says Jagdeep Dhankar at IP College’s centenary celebrations

February 08, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday stated that women are the “greatest stakeholders” of Indian democracy, and urged the nation’s corporate and industrial leaders to contribute towards the education of girls.

Mr. Dhankhar, while addressing students at the centenary celebrations of the Indraprastha College for Women in Delhi University’s north campus, added that education for girls can “bring equality to society”. “Our businessmen donate so much to foreign NGOs. The corporates must come forward and utilise their CSR funds to contribute towards education of girls,” he said.

He added that the government has created an ecosystem for women students “where they can fully exploit their talent and realise their full potential”. “It is time for you to think big, time for you to think the way you want to think”, he said while addressing the students.

Listing government initiatives including the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, The V-P observed that girls are “defining the growth of India’.

Indraprastha College for Women, established in 1924 as a constituent college of the University of Delhi, is the oldest women’s college at the university and was founded as a part of a nation-wide campaign for women’s education and empowerment.

