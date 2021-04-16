Women among eight arrested for assaulting head constable in Khyala

Woman had complained against harassment by neighbours

Eight people, including two women, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a head constable in West Delhi’s Khyala, the police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Rekha Devi (46), Binita (30), Mohan Jha (55), Vikash Jha (24), Pappu Jha (32), Manish Jha (28), Aakash Kumar Jha (20) and Dhanander Pratap Singh (20).

On Wednesday, a woman approached the Khyala police station alleging that she was being harassed and assaulted by her neighbours, the police said.

Following the complaint, head constable Ramchander along with sub-inspector Chhote Lal reached the spot. The woman told the policeman that a couple — Rekha and Mohan Jha — had assaulted her, a senior police officer said.

The police said a quarrel had erupted the previous night between the woman and the couple over the issue of filling a gas cylinder. The couple got annoyed after seeing the woman with two policemen. They gathered more people and threatened her as well as the head constable, the police said.

“The group, including the couple, threatened the head constable and the woman. Suddenly, the mob started assaulting the head constable while he was performing his duty,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said.

Video goes viral

The video of the incident was also circulated on the social media. In the video, a group of people, including two women, can be seen assaulting a policeman, the police said.

On the complaint of Ramchander, a case has been registered at Khyala police station, the DCP said.