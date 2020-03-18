Women, activists write to CMs of States seeking de-linking of NPR from census

Women, including rights activists, doctors, lawyers, academics, anganwadi workers and others, on Tuesday wrote to Chief Ministers of all States, registering their reservations against the National Population Register (NPR) and demanding that it be de-linked from the census house listing.

“Women constitute nearly 50% of India’s population and this opposition is based on clear evidence from our own lives,” read the letter to the CMs.

Addressing a press conference, activist Annie Raja said, “Women often do not have land or property in their names, have low literacy rates and leave their natal homes upon marriage with no documents in tow. In Assam, a vast majority of the 19 lakh left out of NRC are women. That is the reality.”

Stating that Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that no one will be marked “doubtful” in the NPR “carries no legal sanctity,” social activist Anjali Bharadwaj said that the statement would only hold true when relevant statues and rules are formally amended.

Activist Farah Naqvi added: “Women and children from Adivasi communities, Dalits, Muslims, migrant labourers, small farmers, domestic workers, sex workers and transgenders, if asked to “prove” citizenship will all be at grave risk of being disenfranchised.”

In the letter to the Chief Ministers, women have demanded that each State de-link NPR from the census and send enumerators out only with the census schedule.“Each State government must issue executive orders to de-link NPR and census immediately,” they demanded.