Woman’s purse snatched metres away from police station

A 52-year-old woman, wife of a journalist, became a victim of snatching in Outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar when the family was on its way to celebrate Bhai Dooj on Tuesday afternoon.

The journalist, Kamal Narang, who works with a national daily, said that he, his wife Suman Narang and their daughter were in an e-rickshaw, a few metres away from Paschim Vihar police station, when two bike-borne men came and snatched his wife’s purse. “The purse contained two mobile phones, cash and documents,” Mr. Narang added.

The couple then approached the police but were allegedly not provided “due diligence”. “We gave the statement and they registered the case under Sections of theft though we told them that it is a snatching case,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Rajender Singh Sagar said, “The victim’s statement has been recorded again and relevant Sections have been added. The case is being monitored.”