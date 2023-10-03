Woman’s murder: accused constable kept tabs on probe

October 03, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

A demeanour that doesn’t arouse suspicion, a tone that invokes trust and never a word or two about one’s personal life: these were the few things recalled by a senior inspector under whom murder accused constable Surender Singh worked.

Mr. Singh has been booked for murdering a 28-year-old former Delhi Police constable, who had gone missing two years ago. His two associates were also held. The victim and the constable had met when she was posted as a constable with a PCR van.

Mr. Singh killed her when she objected to his sexual advances and later dumped the body in a drain at Burari Pushta. He tied it with stones, lest it float.

A police officer posted with Mr. Singh for the past two months said the accused never showed any signs of aggression. “He would sometimes make calls to his wife and check on his son but never spoke about his family or shared any details about his personal life,” said the police officer.

Another police officer aware of the case said that Mr. Singh constantly tried to stay in touch with the victim’s family.

‘Kin got suspicious’

“The dead woman’s sister became suspicious after he would constantly ask her about the status of the investigation,” said the officer in-charge of the case.

“Mr. Singh deceived the family into believing she was still alive. He made Ravin [his brother-in-law] call her family from different phone numbers from different States, identifying himself as one Arvind. He told them he [Arvind] had married her and that they were living happily,” the police officer said.

During the investigation, the police learnt that five calls were made to the victim’s family where Ravin, posing as Arvind, informed them that they were fine and were hiding from his family.

The police have sent the samples of the skeleton recovered from Burari Pushta for DNA testing. Samples of family members were also collected. The police are yet to conclude if the voice recordings used to mislead the family were cloned or edited versions of the voice notes that the accused possessed.