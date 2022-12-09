Woman’s body stuffed in suitcase recovered from drain

December 09, 2022 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

A highly decomposed body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a suitcase that was lying in a drain in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, the police said on Thursday. There were no visible injury marks on the body, which was disfigured beyond recognition, they said. The suitcase was spotted by a passerby on Wednesday after he sensed a foul smell emanating from it and informed the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said the victim’s identity is yet to be established but said it appeared to be a body of a young woman, and has been kept in a mortuary. Post-mortem will be carried out after the victim’s identity is ascertained, he said. Bansal said samples of the body and the suitcase were sent for forensic examination and that police were examining CCTV footage from the area. A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code.