Woman’s body found in Masoodpur

January 09, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The police on Monday found the body of a woman inside her rented accommodation in south-west Delhi’s Masoodpur. The deceased’s husband has been missing, said a senior officer, adding that a search is under way to trace him.

The police on Monday received a call regarding a woman, identified as Rekha Roy, lying unconscious in her rented accommodation. A team reached the spot at 8.10 a.m. and found the woman unconscious. There were no external injuries on the victim, said an officer. The body has been sent for autopsy, the details of which are awaited.

The woman is said to have migrated with her husband from West Bengal. The two were living in Masoodpur for the past month. The couple reportedly entered into a heated argument before the victim’s body was found.

