ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s body found in Masoodpur

January 09, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday found the body of a woman inside her rented accommodation in south-west Delhi’s Masoodpur. The deceased’s husband has been missing, said a senior officer, adding that a search is under way to trace him.

The police on Monday received a call regarding a woman, identified as Rekha Roy, lying unconscious in her rented accommodation. A team reached the spot at 8.10 a.m. and found the woman unconscious. There were no external injuries on the victim, said an officer. The body has been sent for autopsy, the details of which are awaited.

The woman is said to have migrated with her husband from West Bengal. The two were living in Masoodpur for the past month. The couple reportedly entered into a heated argument before the victim’s body was found.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US