Woman’s accident at metro station: DMRC to give ₹15 lakh compensation to next of kin

December 20, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The DMRC will provide a compensation of ₹15 lakh to the next of kin of a woman passenger who died after an accident at a metro station recently, officials said on Wednesday.

In addition, the DMRC shall also take care of the education of her two children, the urban transporter said in a statement.

The incident took place on December 14 at the Inderlok Metro Station here. The 35-year-old woman, Reena, succumbed to injuries at Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday.

She was dragged along the platform as her sari got stuck in the door of a train. The woman is survived by a 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son.

According to the provisions in the Metro Railway (Procedure of Claims) Rules, 2017, a compensation of ₹5 lakh shall be paid to the deceased’s next of kin, the statement said.

“In addition, as humanitarian assistance to the children of the deceased, an additional amount of ₹10 lakh shall also be provided. Since the children are both minors, DMRC is currently engaged in sorting out the legal modalities of handing over the amount to the legal heir,” it said.

Union Minister for Housing And Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday posted on X to offer his condolences to the victim’s family members.

“Deeply pained to hear about the sad demise of Smt Reena Ji in a tragic incident at Inderlok Metro Station. While @OfficialDMRC is providing financial compensations, I have also directed senior officials of DMRC to work out modalities to ensure guidance, care & education of the children Riya & Hiten who had unfortunately lost their father earlier.”

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to them. May God bless them & give them all the strength to bear their irreparable loss. @PMOIndia @MoHUA_India @PIB_India,” he wrote.

The two children had earlier demanded financial compensation in the form of a fixed deposit.

According to reports, the relatives of the children have expressed their inability to look after them due to financial constraints.

The woman’s son, who studies in class 6, said he was with her mother at the time of the incident.

The DMRC in its statement on Wednesday also said that a team of senior officials has been deputed to look into the matter to facilitate all requirements quickly.

Puri has also directed that caretaking and education of the children be ensured by the Delhi Metro management, it said.

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is holding an inquiry into this incident.

The woman’s daughter, a student of class 8, had earlier said, “My father died around eight years ago and now my mother has died too. We are totally helpless and seek financial help from the government in the form of a fixed deposit.” The Delhi government has written to the DMRC seeking a detailed report on the death of the woman, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday.