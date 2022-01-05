Delhi

Woman with over 2 kg ganja arrested

Staff Reporter 05 January 2022 02:07 IST
Updated: 05 January 2022 02:07 IST

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly carrying over two kg of ganja in her two-wheeler in south-east Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

According to the police, they got a tip-off that a woman would come to Bhogal on a scooter to sell the drugs to a few unknown persons. A trap was laid, and ganja weighing 2.65 kg was found under the seat of her vehicle.

Advertising
Advertising

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said on interrogation, the woman said that she was a widow and her husband died of a chronic disease last year. With no source of income, she started peddling drugs.

Comments
More In Delhi
crime
Read more...