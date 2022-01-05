Delhi

Woman with over 2 kg ganja arrested

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly carrying over two kg of ganja in her two-wheeler in south-east Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

According to the police, they got a tip-off that a woman would come to Bhogal on a scooter to sell the drugs to a few unknown persons. A trap was laid, and ganja weighing 2.65 kg was found under the seat of her vehicle.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said on interrogation, the woman said that she was a widow and her husband died of a chronic disease last year. With no source of income, she started peddling drugs.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2022 3:10:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/woman-with-over-2-kg-ganja-arrested/article38121528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY