Woman with over 2 kg ganja arrested

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly carrying over two kg of ganja in her two-wheeler in south-east Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

According to the police, they got a tip-off that a woman would come to Bhogal on a scooter to sell the drugs to a few unknown persons. A trap was laid, and ganja weighing 2.65 kg was found under the seat of her vehicle.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said on interrogation, the woman said that she was a widow and her husband died of a chronic disease last year. With no source of income, she started peddling drugs.