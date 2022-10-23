Woman who alleged gang rape held; DCW chief writes to U.P. CM seeking high-level probe

Police say she levelled false allegations in connivance with three accomplices because of a property dispute; Delhi Commission for Women demands strict action in case the complainant is involved in hatching a conspiracy

A 38-year-old woman who claimed she was gang-raped by five men for two days in Ghaziabad was arrested on Saturday for allegedly levelling fabricated charges. She was detained soon after she was discharged from Delhi government-run GTB Hospital in the morning.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking a high-level inquiry into the alleged gang rape of the woman.

The letter comes a day after the Ghaziabad police registered an FIR against the woman and three others for fabricating the gang-rape case over a property dispute. According to the police, the woman and her accomplices even paid certain people to sensationalise the case.

The woman and her accomplices — Azad, Gaurav and Afzal — have been arrested in connection with the case, said Alok Dubey, Circle Officer, Sihani Gate.

Calling the developments in the case “shocking”, Ms. Maliwal wrote to Mr. Adityanath, requesting him to order an in-depth probe into the facts of the case.

‘No internal injuries’

The DCW said it had received a complaint on October 18 that five men had gang-raped a woman for two days and “inserted an iron rod” in her private parts. The woman alleged that she was tied and dumped on the roadside in a jute bag. “A foreign object was found and removed. She had no internal injuries,” hospital sources had said.

Ms. Maliwal requested that it be examined as to who inflicted the external injuries on the woman and inserted the object.

“In case it is proven that the woman was actively involved in hatching a conspiracy and that she is not a victim but a perpetrator, then strong action should be taken against her under section 182 IPC and others,” a DCW statement said.

Based on the complaint of the woman, a resident of Delhi’s Nand Nagri, five men were detained and interrogated by the Ghaziabad police. “It was learnt that one of the accused and the victim were involved in a property dispute and a case was already going on in a Karkardooma court,” a police officer said.

‘Hiding at home’

According to a senior police officer, the woman had “hatched the plan” because of the property dispute. “Azad was in direct contact with the woman, his call records show. The two days when the woman claimed she was abducted and raped, she was hiding at her home, according to [her cell phone’s] GPS location and CCTV cameras,” an officer said.

A reporter from Delhi, who is currently absconding, has also been booked in connection with the case. “The reporter received ₹5,000 from Azad to sensationalise the case and circulate these messages,” the officer said.

The arrested accused have been booked under IPC sections related to cheating, forgery, providing false evidence, criminal conspiracy and common intention, and Section 7 of Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, the police said.