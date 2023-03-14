Woman who accused husband of murdering Satish Kaushik refuses to join probe

March 14, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

The woman who alleged that her estranged husband Vikas Malu murdered his friend and actor-director Satish Kaushik to avoid repaying a ₹15-crore loan on Monday turned down a Delhi Police notice join the inquiry.

In her response sent to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, through her lawyer Rajender Chhabra, the woman also filed a complaint against the investigating officer (IO).

On Saturday, the woman had accused Malu and his son from his first marriage of raping her. In the latest letter, she added that the same IO had “destroyed vital evidences” in the rape case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am of the considered opinion that Inspector Vijay Singh will not conduct a fair enquiry, as he done it previously. Hence, I will not appear before him. Kindly change the IO,” she said in her response to the police.

A senior police officer from the South West district refused to comment on the allegations, saying the police have not received the complaint from the headquarters yet. “The inquiry is underway in the matter but I am unaware of any such allegations,” the officer told The Hindu.

Mr. Kaushik had passed away in the early hours of March 9 on the way to a Gurugram hospital after suffering chest pain at Malu’s farmhouse.

ADVERTISEMENT