Woman, two minor daughters found dead

New Delhi

03 July 2020 02:19 IST

‘Son found lying with injures is now stable’

The police on Thursday found three bodies — a woman, her two minor daughters — on the railway track at the Mandawali Railway Station in east Delhi, said an official.

They also found the woman’s one-year-old son lying nearby with minor injures. He was immediately given treatment. According to a railway official, night duty officer SI Yogesh received a call from station master, Tilak Bridge, about the bodies following which the police reach the spot.

The woman’s family members have been informed.

“We received information about the incident at 3.40 a.m. The child is stable now,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Singh.

The bodies have been shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. The infant was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment, he said.

The police said the woman’s husband told them that she used to go out with the children but come back home by the evening. However, on Wednesday night, on returning home, he could not find them following which he started looking for them.

Mobile not at home

Since he was out on work, he left his mobile phone at home, the police said, adding that the woman took his phone along with her.

The husband is a rickshaw driver and lived with his wife and children near the railway colony in Mandawali.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.