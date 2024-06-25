GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman, two daughters killed in blaze after LPG leak

Published - June 25, 2024 01:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her two daughters were charred to death and three other persons injured after a fire broke out at an under-construction house in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, the police said on Monday.

  The incident took place at Defence Colony under the Teela Mor police station area on Sunday. The fire was caused by a leakage in the LPG cylinder when the woman was cooking.

  ACP (Shalimar Garden) Siddharth Gautam said that the house owner, Nathulal, was getting five rooms constructed in the building with the help of Mukesh, who was residing with his family there.

Mukesh’s wife Bhagwati, their two daughters Priyanka, 16, and Himani, 17, suffered up to 90% burns and were declared dead at the hospital, the ACP said.

  Mukesh, his carpenter son Ankit, and Sonu suffered up to 30% burns while trying to extinguish the fire and are undergoing treatment, he added.

Related Topics

Delhi / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.