Woman, two daughters killed in blaze after LPG leak

A woman and her two daughters were charred to death and three other persons injured after a fire broke out at an under-construction house in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Defence Colony under the Teela Mor police station area on Sunday. The fire was caused by a leakage in the LPG cylinder when the woman was cooking.

ACP (Shalimar Garden) Siddharth Gautam said that the house owner, Nathulal, was getting five rooms constructed in the building with the help of Mukesh, who was residing with his family there.

Mukesh’s wife Bhagwati, their two daughters Priyanka, 16, and Himani, 17, suffered up to 90% burns and were declared dead at the hospital, the ACP said.

Mukesh, his carpenter son Ankit, and Sonu suffered up to 30% burns while trying to extinguish the fire and are undergoing treatment, he added.