Woman, two children found dead inside house

Her family suspects foul play, blames husband; magisterial inquiry initiated

A 22-year-old woman and her two children were found dead at their residence in north-west Delhi’s Shakarpur on Thursday night, the police said on Friday.

The police suspect that the woman killed her children — 4-year-old son and six-month-old daughter — before taking her own life.

Her family, however, suspects foul play.

A senior officer said a PCR call was received at 10.30 p.m. regarding the incident. Following this, a team reached the spot.

An officer said that the matter came to the fore when the husband returned home from work.

‘Broke open door’

He told the police that when his wife did not open the door for a long time, he peeped through a window and saw his family lying dead.

“Then, with the help of neighbours, he broke open the door,” the officer said.

The police said the couple had an argument in the morning over a mundan ceremony [ritual] of a relative’s child back in their village in Bihar’s Madhubani.

Married for 5 years

The woman’s brother said the couple had been fighting since they got married five years ago.

“They had moved to Delhi a year ago but back in Bihar, his mother and other family members didn’t want her to stay with them and used to beat her regularly. Her husband also thrashed her often,” he said.

‘She seemed fine’

The brother said he spoke to her on Thursday evening and she “seemed fine”.

The police said a magisterial inquiry has been initiated.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.