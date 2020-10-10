Woman tries to end life at police chief’s office in Gurugram

‘She had earlier attempted it twice’

A 28-year-old woman tried to end her life at Police Commissioner’s office here on Thursday over a matrimonial dispute. She was booked under Section 309 (attempt to suicide) and 190 (threat of injury to induce person to refrain from applying for protection to public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Usha Kundu, said the woman had tried to end her life on two more occasions earlier and also got rape cases registered against her husband and a doctor in different police stations in Gurugram.

A rape case was registered against her husband at Sector 51 Women Police Station on October 3. Her complaint came two days after her husband approached New Colony Police Station saying that the woman had married him without being legally divorced from her previous husband. He also accused her of “mentally” and “physically” harassing him and alleged that she had been demanding ₹10 lakh from him. Both the matters are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the woman reached the Police Commissioner’s office and tried to take her life, but was overpowered, said Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

The woman had come in contact with her present husband online during the lockdown while searching for the job of a patient care-taker. The two got married at a temple on September 2.

“The woman shifted to Gurugram to stay with her husband after the marriage, but the couple was held fighting at public places in two different police station areas. On one occasion, the traffic police personnel found them squabbling on the road. However, they told the police that they were a couple and were let off,” said Mr. Boken.In February, the woman had tried to end her life and got a rape case registered against a doctor at DLF Phase-III police station. “The doctor was arrested and later released on bail,” said Ms. Kundu.

In August, she again tried to take her life and got a case registered against her husband at Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station in Delhi. However, the matter was settled after the man agreed to marry her.

Her divorce case with her previous husband has been pending in Allahabad HC since 2017, said Mr. Boken.

Ms. Kundu said the woman would be counselled given the fact that she has tried to end her life on at least three occasions.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)