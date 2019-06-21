Woman taking stroll in park bitten by pet dog

A 45-year-old woman sustained severe injuries after being bitten by a pet dog at a park in Rohini on Thursday morning, the police said.

DCP (Rohini) S.D. Mishra said that the victim has been identified as Shobha Singh, a resident of Sector 17. Ms. Singh was bitten by the dog when she went for a walk. Locals rushed Ms. Singh to a nearby hospital.

The victim told the police that she can identify the man who was with the dog. “A case under IPC Sections 289 [negligent conduct with respect to animal] and 323 [punishment for voluntarily causing hurt] has been registered and further investigation is on,” Mr. Mishra said.