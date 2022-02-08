Woman sustains injuries while resisting snatching bid

A 40-year-old woman sustained injuries when two motorcycle-borne assailants snatched her bag while she was travelling in an e-rickshaw to attend a function in Shahdara on Monday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said that the victim has been identified as Ritu.

The police said that on Monday afternoon, an information was received from Dr. Hedgewar Aarogya Hospital regarding one Ritu who had been brought there in an injured condition after meeting with an accident.

When police officers reached the spot, they were informed that the woman was travelling in an e-rickshaw and when she was near a mall, two motorcycle-borne men snatched her bag forcefully due to which she fell on the road from the moving e-rickshaw. The woman is undergoing treatment, the DCP said.

Mr. Sathiyasundaram said that based on the statement of an eyewitness, a case has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused.