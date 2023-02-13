ADVERTISEMENT

Woman suffers leg fracture after car hits her in east Delhi

February 13, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old woman sustained injuries when a speeding car hit her while she was waiting for an e-rickshaw near Cross River Mall in east Delhi, the police said on Monday.

The accused, a woman, has been identified and raids are under way to arrest her, the police said. CCTV footage of the areas are being scanned to nab the accused. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Akshita Aggarwal, 27, a resident of Jhilmil was with her sister Kanishka at the time of the incident, a senior police officer said.

The offending car, coming from Vivek Vihar, allegedly hit the woman, the police said, adding that she suffered a fracture.

The police has registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Anand Vihar police station. 

