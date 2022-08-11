Woman suffers fatal fall from third floor at in-­laws’ 

August 11, 2022 02:29 IST

Police arrest husband

A 21-year-old woman died after falling from the third floor at her in-laws’ place in north-west Delhi’s Shakurpur area, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Nagma, 21. The police has arrested the husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law of the victim.

Quarrel complaint

On Tuesday at 8.05 p.m., the deceased’s mother, Rukhsana, along with her brother went to the police station and informed them about a quarrel between Nagma and her sister-in-law at Shakurpur, the police said.

Meanwhile, she received a call from her husband who informed her that Nagma had fallen off from third floor. The victim was shifted to hospital by her husband Shakeel where she was declared brought dead, an officer said.

During enquiry, it was found that Nagma was married to Shakeel in May last year. On Tuesday, around 4 p.m., Nagma called her mother as she was not well. Her mother, along with her relatives, went to meet her around 7 p.m.

Poor health

Rukhsana complained to Nagma’s in-laws about her poor health and inadequate medical care provided to her daughter by them. Later, a quarrel ensued between both the parties, the police said.

Her mother came to the police station and meanwhile the incident happened, the police said.

During inquest proceedings, Nagma’s parents alleged cruelty, harassment and dowry demands against her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law and also raised suspicion that the victim was pushed from the third floor, DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said.

On the recommendation of executive magistrate, Saraswati Vihar, a case under section 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman), 304-B (dowry death), 34 (common intension) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC has been registered at the Subhash Place police station.

Further investigation is under way, the police said.