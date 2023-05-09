Woman succumbs to injuries days after rape at Delhi hospital

May 09, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - New Delhi

A 40-year-old woman who was allegedly raped and physically assaulted at GB Pant Hospital a few days ago by a man known to her, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

The victim worked as a helper at the hospital. The incident took place on the intervening night of May 1 and 2 after which the accused was arrested.

The victim’s son, 20, said, “It’s traumatic to think about it, I have just finished by school. My father died due to an illness last year, I have two brothers aged 17 and 12, and a sister aged seven, left to feed. We don’t know how we’ll survive,” he said. The victim had been working at the hospital for 16 years to manage the family’s financial crunch.

A case was registered at the IP Estate police station under IPC Section 376 (rape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), the police said, adding that the medical examination of the victim did not reveal insertion of any object in her private parts.