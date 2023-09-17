Woman succumbs to burns, two others in hospital after e-rickshaw catches fire

September 17, 2023 02:44 am | Updated 02:44 am IST - New Delhi

Two men sustained serious injuries while a woman succumbed at the hospital after an e-rickshaw they were travelling in caught fire in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said the vehicle’s driver, Ratan Lal, has been arrested for negligence that led to the mishap.

While a case was initially filed under Sections 285, 287, and 337 of the Indian Penal Code, the accused was also booked under Section 304A after the woman, Omi Devi, 42, died on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an officer, the incident took place on Thursday and the police received information after the victims were admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

“All three passengers were travelling in a battery-operated e-rickshaw from Mandoli Chungi to Shahdara. When they reached near ESI dispensary, D-Block, Nand Nagri, smoke started coming out of the vehicle. They warned the driver, but he jumped off the moving rickshaw, leaving the passengers behind. Before the passengers could escape, the vehicle burst into flames,” the DCP said.

Omi Devi, admitted with 90% burn injuries, passed away during treatment, while Pushpraj, 45, is in critical condition after suffering 85% burns and has been shifted to AIIMS, Mr. Tirkey said. The other victim, Gaurav, 28, suffered 40% burn injuries, he added.

The statements of the injured men were recorded in front of the local sub-divisional magistrate and a probe is under way, Mr. Tirkey said, adding, “The reason behind the fire seems to be a malfunctioning of the rickshaw’s battery.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.