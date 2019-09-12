Woman succumbs to bullet injury, husband taken into custody

A 28-year-old woman who sustained a bullet injury on the head died in Vishwas Nagar of Shahdara district on Wednesday, the police said. Her husband has been apprehended, they said.

Her husband claimed that she had shot herself with a pistol. He was present at the house when the incident took place, a senior police officer said.

However, no note was recovered from the spot, the police said.

The woman, a teacher at a private school, was rushed to a nearby hospital by her husband where she was declared brought dead.

The police said they were informed about the incident by the hospital authorities around 11 a.m.

The woman was married to a businessman for a year-and-a-half and the couple had recently welcomed their baby girl.

On the basis of enquiry and inspection of the site, a case has been registered, the officer added.

The weapon of offence has been seized and husband of the deceased has been apprehended, the police said.

The husband has no criminal record, they added.

The police are probing the case from all angles, including that of a family dispute.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, the police said.