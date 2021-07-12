Woman strangulates infant son

NEW DELHI

12 July 2021 00:58 IST

A 26-year-old woman was arrested for strangulating her 11-month-old infant to death following a quarrel with her husband in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, police said on Sunday.

Accused Jyoti, who hails from Ritoz village in Gurugram, got married in 2011 when she was 16-years-old but did not share cordial relations with her husband, they said.

She told the police that her 11-month-old son was suffering from fever and her husband Satveer Tanwar refused to take him to a doctor, police said.

The woman used dupatta to strangulate her infant following the quarrel. The child was then taken to Apex Hospital, Chhatarpur by his father and other relatives where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

A case of murder was registered and during investigation, both parents levelled allegations against each other for killing the infant. CCTV footage from the village, call records, and statements of witnesses were taken which revealed that Jyoti had committed the murder, the officer said.

“Jyoti has been arrested and the dupatta was also recovered,” he said.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that she had a quarrel with her husband, Satveer, on July 9 at around 3.30 p.m. as he didn’t like her since their marriage. They argued on many things and never shared a cordial relationship. She also stated that her son was suffering from fever and Satveer refused to take him to doctor,” the officer said.