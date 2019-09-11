Woman strangles husband to death with lover’s help

A 24-year-old man was killed allegedly by his wife and her lover in outer north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli. The accused have been arrested, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that the victim has been identified as Sonu alias Jhandu, a resident of Sisodiya Mohalla.

The police said that on Monday morning, they received a PCR call around 7 a.m. from Sonu’s brother. When the police reached the spot, they found Sonu lying dead on the floor with strangulation marks on his neck after which a murder case was registered.

During investigation, it was found that Sonu was sleeping with his wife and their one-year-old daughter when the incident happened.

“When call records of the victim’s wife were examined, it was found that she was in an extramarital relationship with one Sagar and that the two were planning to run away. The two were picked up for questioning and during sustained interrogation, they confessed to the crime,” Mr. Sharma said.