Woman strangled during robbery bid

Four armed dacoits allegedly strangled a 35-year-old woman inside her house in Ghaziabad on Sunday morning, the police said.
The incident took place between 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. in Behta Hazipur village of Loni Border police station area, said Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani. The woman lived with her husband Asif, sons Aatif and Taimoor (1), daughter Nameera (7) and brother Zunaid (14) on the first floor of the house.
On the day of the incident, the victim was sleeping when four robbers barged in and held the family hostage at gunpoint. When Samreen resisted, the robbers strangled her. The dacoits decamped with gold ornaments and cash worth ₹1.5 lakh, he said.
Samreen was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead, the SSP said, adding that a case has been registered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.