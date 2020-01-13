Woman strangled during robbery bid

Four armed dacoits allegedly strangled a 35-year-old woman inside her house in Ghaziabad on Sunday morning, the police said.

The incident took place between 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. in Behta Hazipur village of Loni Border police station area, said Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani. The woman lived with her husband Asif, sons Aatif and Taimoor (1), daughter Nameera (7) and brother Zunaid (14) on the first floor of the house.

On the day of the incident, the victim was sleeping when four robbers barged in and held the family hostage at gunpoint. When Samreen resisted, the robbers strangled her. The dacoits decamped with gold ornaments and cash worth ₹1.5 lakh, he said.

Samreen was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead, the SSP said, adding that a case has been registered.