Woman stabbed by neighbour after argument in south-west Delhi

Accused was inebriated at the time of the incident: police

Staff Reporter
September 12, 2022 20:12 IST

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed allegedly by her neighbour in south-west Delhi’s Sagarpur following an argument in which the woman abused the latter’s mother, officers said on Monday.

The accused, Sunil, 40, has been arrested and booked for attempt to murder under Section 307 of the IPC. The victim sustained injuries on her neck and cheek and is currently admitted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the officers said.

DCP (South West) Manoj C. said their investigation revealed that the victim, a resident of Nasirpur, was attacked with a kitchen knife. “During the scuffle, the accused was under the influence of alcohol. He alleged that the woman had abused his mother, which angered him,” the DCP said. The kitchen knife used in the commission of the crime has been recovered, he added.

