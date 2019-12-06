Woman spends hours with husband’s body

A 55-year-old woman spent nearly 20 hours with her husband’s body in central Delhi’s Kamla Market.

Jai Kumar (59), an engineer in Railways, died of natural causes on Tuesday. His wife, a teacher by profession, is not mentally fit, claimed the police.

Cardiac arrest suspected

The police said that a PCR call was received on Wednesday afternoon regarding the matter. When the police reached the spot, they were informed that Kumar had passed away on Tuesday evening and is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest. But his wife spent the evening and night with him saying that he was just ill and taking rest.

“The man died on Tuesday evening and only his wife was at home at that time. She couldn’t believe he had died. She was in shock. She spend the evening sitting next to him and also slept next to him overnight,” the officer said.

The couple’s nine-year-old daughter asked the mother about her father not coming out of the room, to which she said that he wasn’t feeling well and needed rest. The daughter then went to the room to check on him and suspected that he had died. She then informed the relatives who came to the residence and found him dead. They then called the police.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the woman had been mentally unfit for a long time and couldn’t come to terms with her husband’s sudden death.

Inquest intiated

The police said that a post-mortem was not conducted following request from the family. The body was handed over to the family for last rites, but inquest proceedings have been initiated.